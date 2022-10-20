1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
The Supreme Court's lonely left
Andrew D. Martin of Washington University in St. Louis and Kevin Quinn of the University of Michigan have estimated "Martin-Quinn scores" for the ideology of every Supreme Court justice back to 1937.
Why it matters: After overturning Roe in June, the court is poised to continue pushing American law to the right this term on issues of race, voting and the environment.
Between the lines: Brett Kavanaugh remains the court's "median justice."
- That doesn't mean he's a swing vote, or ideologically moderate. It means the court is so conservative that its center is pretty far to the right — and likely to stay that way for a long time.