1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The Supreme Court's lonely left

Sam Baker
Data: Martin-Quinn scores; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios
Andrew D. Martin of Washington University in St. Louis and Kevin Quinn of the University of Michigan have estimated "Martin-Quinn scores" for the ideology of every Supreme Court justice back to 1937.

Why it matters: After overturning Roe in June, the court is poised to continue pushing American law to the right this term on issues of race, voting and the environment.

Between the lines: Brett Kavanaugh remains the court's "median justice."

  • That doesn't mean he's a swing vote, or ideologically moderate. It means the court is so conservative that its center is pretty far to the right — and likely to stay that way for a long time.
