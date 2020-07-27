1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Hawley: I'll only back Supreme Court nominee who says Roe v Wade "wrongly decided"

Sen. Josh Hawley during a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., in June. Photo: Greg Nash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told the Washington Post Sunday he wouldn't vote for a Supreme Court nominee unless they went "on the record" in speaking out against the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that provides federal protection for abortion.

What he's saying: "I will vote only for those Supreme Court nominees who have explicitly acknowledged that Roe v. Wade is wrongly decided," the Senate Judiciary Committee member said. "By explicitly acknowledged, I mean on the record and before they were nominated."

"If there is no indication in their record that at any time they have acknowledged that Roe was wrong at the time it was decided, then I’m not going to vote for them — and I don't care who nominates them."
— Hawley to WashPost

Why it matters: Hawley's comments that he wants to see a nominee acknowledge that the case was "wrongly decided" come as Republicans are making preparations in case there's a vacancy on the Supreme Court, WashPost notes.

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to hold confirmation hearings or a vote on then-President Obama's Supreme Court nominee in 2016 because it was an election year, enabling President Trump to appoint Neil Gorsuch the following year. But McConnell said in February he would fill a Supreme Court vacancy if it were to arise in 2020 despite it being an election this year.
  • The Supreme Court struck down abortion restrictions in Louisiana last month, with Chief Justice John Roberts, for whom Hawley once clerked, joining the more liberal justices in the decision. Several conservative states and federal lawmakers including Hawley have been pushing for abortion restrictions and for Roe v Wade to be overturned.

Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 16,196,314 — Total deaths: 647,784 — Total recoveries — 9,347,721Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 4,232,979 — Total deaths: 146,909 — Total recoveries: 1,297,863 — Total tested: 51,491,494Map.
  3. Politics: Trump plans to aggressively promote vaccine and therapeutic news at coronavirus briefings.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
Alayna Treene
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans grow weary with White House over stimulus bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Frustration among many Senate Republicans, not to mention Democrats, toward the White House has hit a fever pitch, with many lawmakers — including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — admitting they could break for the August recess without a stimulus bill.

The latest: The Senate left for the weekend Thursday evening without even circulating a draft bill that McConnell says will be used as a starting point for negotiations — and many blame the White House.

Alayna Treene
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Where coronavirus stimulus talks stand

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Capitol Hill. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

The consensus within the White House over the weekend is that they should turn their attention toward passing a smaller, bifurcated stimulus bill, focused on their main priorities.

The state of play: Chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were discouraged after their meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, GOP congressional aides involved in the negotiations told Axios.

