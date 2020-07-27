Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told the Washington Post Sunday he wouldn't vote for a Supreme Court nominee unless they went "on the record" in speaking out against the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that provides federal protection for abortion.

What he's saying: "I will vote only for those Supreme Court nominees who have explicitly acknowledged that Roe v. Wade is wrongly decided," the Senate Judiciary Committee member said. "By explicitly acknowledged, I mean on the record and before they were nominated."

"If there is no indication in their record that at any time they have acknowledged that Roe was wrong at the time it was decided, then I’m not going to vote for them — and I don't care who nominates them."

— Hawley to WashPost

Why it matters: Hawley's comments that he wants to see a nominee acknowledge that the case was "wrongly decided" come as Republicans are making preparations in case there's a vacancy on the Supreme Court, WashPost notes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to hold confirmation hearings or a vote on then-President Obama's Supreme Court nominee in 2016 because it was an election year, enabling President Trump to appoint Neil Gorsuch the following year. But McConnell said in February he would fill a Supreme Court vacancy if it were to arise in 2020 despite it being an election this year.

The Supreme Court struck down abortion restrictions in Louisiana last month, with Chief Justice John Roberts, for whom Hawley once clerked, joining the more liberal justices in the decision. Several conservative states and federal lawmakers including Hawley have been pushing for abortion restrictions and for Roe v Wade to be overturned.

Go deeper: