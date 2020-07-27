The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to lie in state, following a series of memorials this weekend that included a final trip across Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Ala.

The big picture: Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to receive the honor. Because the Capitol is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, Lewis will lie in state for just a few hours after an invitation-only ceremony is held for lawmakers. A public viewing will be held on the Capitol steps.

Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to attend, but President Trump said Monday he will not be making an appearance.

On his way to the Capitol, the hearse carrying Lewis' remains made stops at the Lincoln Memorial and the newly-renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House.

What they're saying:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): "When John made his speech 57 years ago, he was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington program. How fitting it is that in the final days of his life, he summoned the strength to acknowledge the young people peacefully protesting in the same spirit of that march, taking up the unfinished work of racial justice. Helping complete the journey begun more than 55 years ago."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.): "History only bent toward what's right because people like John paid the price to help bend it. ... John Lewis lived and worked with urgency because the task was urgent. But even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness, he stubbornly treated everyone with respect and love."

In photos

Rep. John Lewi's hearse drives through newly renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

D.C. police salute Rep. John Lewis's hearse as it drives by. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Security barriers are set up for public viewing later in the day for Rep. John Lewis at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Two people hold a sign that reads "Rest in Power John Lewis" as Rep. John Lewis's hearse drives by the Lincoln Memorial. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

The flag-draped casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images