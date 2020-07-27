Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda

The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to lie in state, following a series of memorials this weekend that included a final trip across Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Ala.

The big picture: Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to receive the honor. Because the Capitol is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, Lewis will lie in state for just a few hours after an invitation-only ceremony is held for lawmakers. A public viewing will be held on the Capitol steps.

  • Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to attend, but President Trump said Monday he will not be making an appearance.
  • On his way to the Capitol, the hearse carrying Lewis' remains made stops at the Lincoln Memorial and the newly-renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House.

What they're saying:

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): "When John made his speech 57 years ago, he was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington program. How fitting it is that in the final days of his life, he summoned the strength to acknowledge the young people peacefully protesting in the same spirit of that march, taking up the unfinished work of racial justice. Helping complete the journey begun more than 55 years ago."
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.): "History only bent toward what's right because people like John paid the price to help bend it. ... John Lewis lived and worked with urgency because the task was urgent. But even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness, he stubbornly treated everyone with respect and love."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates

In photos
Rep. John Lewi's hearse drives through newly renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
D.C. police salute Rep. John Lewis's hearse as it drives by. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
Security barriers are set up for public viewing later in the day for Rep. John Lewis at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Two people hold a sign that reads "Rest in Power John Lewis" as Rep. John Lewis's hearse drives by the Lincoln Memorial. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
The flag-draped casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state. Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are slated to give remarks at the ceremony. Photo: Matt McClain/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis on July 26 crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by police officers while marching in support of voting rights. Photo: Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images

The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of memorials this weekend across Alabama, the state in which he was born.

The big picture: Six days of remembrance for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family.

Fadel Allassan
Updated Jul 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

John Lewis carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge for final time

The body of the late Rep. John Lewis was transported Sunday across the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where the civil rights icon first helped lead a march for voting rights in 1965.

Why it matters: The march, in which Lewis and other activists were beaten by police officers who attacked them with clubs, became known as "Bloody Sunday" and was a critical turning point in the civil rights movement. The event helped lead to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Armed militias protest in downtown Louisville

Grandmaster Jay, leader of NFAC, leads a march on July 25, 2020 in Louisville. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Members of two opposing militia groups armed with guns held counter-protests in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, the Courier Journal reports.

Why it matters: The NFAC, a Black militia that stands for "Not F**king Around Coalition," announced earlier this week that it would hold a demonstration in the city to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in March.

