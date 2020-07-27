1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will not pay respects at ceremony for John Lewis

President Trump walks towards members of the press outside the White House on July 27. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Monday that he would not be visiting the Capitol Rotunda to pay his respects to the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, but did not offer an explanation for why.

Why it matters: Lewis, one of the organizers and speakers for the historic 1963 March on Washington, is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the Rotunda.

Between the lines: Lewis was a prominent critic of the president and boycotted his inauguration after questioning whether Trump's election was legitimate.

  • Trump tweeted at the time: "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"
  • Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend the Rotunda to pay his respects, as is presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were also scheduled to give speeches at the ceremony.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis on July 26 crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by police officers while marching in support of voting rights. Photo: Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images

The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of memorials this weekend across Alabama, the state in which he was born.

The big picture: Six days of remembrance for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family.

Fadel Allassan
Updated Jul 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

John Lewis carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge for final time

The body of the late Rep. John Lewis was transported Sunday across the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where the civil rights icon first helped lead a march for voting rights in 1965.

Why it matters: The march, in which Lewis and other activists were beaten by police officers who attacked them with clubs, became known as "Bloody Sunday" and was a critical turning point in the civil rights movement. The event helped lead to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

