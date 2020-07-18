45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump orders flags to half-staff in honor of John Lewis after hours of silence

Rep. John Lewis. Photo: Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday ordered the American flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public grounds through July 18 in honor of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), 80, who passed away Friday night.

Why it matters: The move comes after hours of silence from Trump on Lewis' death, despite the president rattling off dozens of tweets since related to former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2020 campaign. Trump and Lewis had previously butted heads, including when Lewis refused to attend the president's inauguration in 2017.

  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted on Saturday morning: "Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten. We hold his family in our prayers, as we remember Rep. John Lewis’ incredible contributions to our country."
  • It was retweeted by the Trump campaign.
  • Vice President Mike Pence also released a statement Saturday afternoon, writing: "John Lewis will be remembered as a giant of the civil rights movement whose selflessness and conviction rendered our nation into a more perfect union and his example will inspire generations of Americans."

Trump's proclamation said he issued the order "as a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Representative John Lewis..."

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis remembered as "one of the greatest heroes of American history"

Rep. John Lewis in 2016 with images and arrest record for leading a nonviolent sit-in at segreated lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1963. He tweeted in 2015, "Even though I was arrested, I smiled bc I was on the right side of history. Find a way to get in the way #goodtrouble." Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images


Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle joined civil rights leaders and other leading figures in paying tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80.

What they're saying: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden wrote in a statement Saturday: "We are made in the image of God, and then there is John Lewis. How could someone in flesh and blood be so courageous, so full of hope and love in the face of so much hate, violence, and vengeance?"

Jacob Knutson
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Civil rights giant Rep. John Lewis dies at 80

Rep. John Lewis in March 2009.

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) died on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement declaring: "America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history."

Details: He was 80 years old and had been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer, announcing his diagnosis last December.

Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama pays tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis and his legacy

Then-President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to Rep. John Lewis at the White House in Washington, D.C., in 2011. Photo: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama paid tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, for making his life's work to "challenge an unjust status quo, and to imagine a better world."

Details: In a blog posted to Medium on Saturday morning, Obama noted that the civil rights great, who helped organize the historic 1963 March on Washington and led the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches, "loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise."

