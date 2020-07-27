23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Voice of John Lewis echoes through Capitol Rotunda at memorial service

Lawmakers attending a memorial service for Rep. John Lewis burst into a standing ovation on Monday after listening to a recorded commencement speech by the late civil rights icon, the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

What he's saying: "One day in 1955, 15 years old in the 10th grade, I heard of Rosa Parks. I heard the words of Martin Luther King Jr. on the radio. 1957, I met Rosa Parks at the age of 17. In 1958, at the age of 18, I met Martin Luther King Jr., and these two individuals inspired me to get in the way, to get in trouble."

  • "So, I come here to say to you this morning, on this beautiful campus with your great education, you must find a way to get in the way. You must find a way to get in trouble. Good trouble, necessary trouble."
  • "There may be some setbacks, some delays, some disappointments, but you must never, ever give up or give in. You must keep the faith and keep your eyes on the prize. That is your calling, that is your mission, that is your moral obligation, that is your mandate. Get out there and do it. Get in the way."
  • "We all live in the same house. Be bold. Be courageous. Stand up, speak up, speak out, and find a way to create the beloved community. The beloved world. A world of peace. World that recognizes the dignity of all human kind. Never become bitter. Never become hostile. Never hate. Live in peace. We are one, one people, and one love."

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 16,340,152 — Total deaths: 650,157 — Total recoveries — 9,438,507Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 4,271,095 — Total deaths: 147,253 — Total recoveries: 1,297,863 — Total tested: 51,491,494Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the SouthChild COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%.
  4. Politics: Herman Cain still hospitalized more than 3 weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis.
  5. ⚾️ Sports: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything.
Shane Savitsky
39 mins ago - Health

How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In less than four days, the 2020 MLB season is seriously at risk after at least 14 members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus, canceling games in Miami and Philadelphia and kicking off an emergency league meeting.

Why it matters: It's a bad sign for baseball moving forward. But most importantly, it's a bad sign for just about everything in our daily lives — showing that something approaching normal can't simply be willed into existence.

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda

The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to lie in state, following a series of memorials this weekend that included a final trip across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

The big picture: Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to receive the honor. Because the Capitol is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, Lewis will lie in state for just a few hours after an invitation-only ceremony is held for lawmakers. A public viewing will be held on the Capitol steps.

