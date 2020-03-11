1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden projected to win Michigan Democratic primary

Alayna TreeneOrion Rummler

Biden at a rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit Monday. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, the biggest contest of the night, according to multiple media outlets.

Why it matters: Bernie Sanders' loss in a state that chose him over Hillary Clinton four years ago goes beyond a symbolic blow — with the potential to hand Biden a significant delegate lead.

  • Michigan is the most populous state in Tuesday night's contests, with 125 pledged delegates at stake.
  • Sanders had prevailed in the state's 2016 primary thanks to white, working-class voters.
  • Donald Trump won Michigan in the 2016 general election by less than 11,000 votes over Hillary Clinton.

By the numbers: Baby boomers are the largest Democratic generational cohort in Michigan, according to Pew Research, while young voters carried Sanders on Super Tuesday.

  • 23% of Democratic voters in Michigan are black, while 67% are white, and 4% are Latino, one of Sanders' key bastions of support.
  • 42% of Democratic voters in the state make less than $30,000 a year.

Flashback: Trump in 2016 was buoyed by white voters in the state, particularly in counties where the median income was under $40,000, NPR 2016 exit polling shows.

  • A number of counties swung from Democratic to Republican in 2016, New York Times exit polling showed.

The big picture: Biden also was projected to win Mississippi and Missouri on Tuesday. After Biden's Super Tuesday delegate haul and South Carolina victory, Sanders' ability to regain his momentum as the Democratic nominee is diminishing.

Go deeper

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammondStef W. Kight

Super Tuesday suddenly looks different

Biden celebrates in South Carolina. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Joe Biden's huge win in South Carolina is resetting the parameters of the Democratic contest ahead of Super Tuesday.

Why it matters: The former vice president's first primary victory raises existential questions for billionaire Mike Bloomberg and could slow Bernie Sanders' runaway train. And it could give new life to Biden's own withering electability argument — and ramp up pressure on moderates in his lane to drop out.

Go deeperArrowMar 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Biden bets it all on South Carolina

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Most Joe Biden admirers Axios interviewed in South Carolina, where he's vowed to win today's primary, said they're unfazed by his embarrassing losses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Why it matters: Biden has bet it all on South Carolina to position himself as the best alternative to Bernie Sanders — his "good buddy," he tells voters before skewering Sanders' record and ideas.

Go deeperArrowFeb 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders projected to win Vermont Democratic primary

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Vermont Democratic primary, AP reports.

The big picture: Polling averages leading up to Super Tuesday showed Sanders dramatically in the lead in his home state of Vermont, which has 16 delegates up for grabs. Sanders picked up all 16 delegates in the state's 2016 presidential primary when running against Hillary Clinton.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy