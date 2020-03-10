March 10 Democratic primaries: What you need to know
Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
A total of 352 delegates in six states are up for grabs in today's Democratic Party primaries.
Why it matters: It's the first time voters cast ballots since Super Tuesday, which crystallized the contest as a one-on-one race between Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still competing but has far fewer delegates than her opponents.
- Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in
- Michigan, which has 125 delegates.
- Mississippi, which has 36 delegates.
- Missouri, which has 68 delegates.
- Polls will close at 10 p.m. ET
- Idaho, which has 20 delegates.
- North Dakota, which has 14 delegates.
- Polls will close at 11 p.m. ET
- Washington, which has 89 delegates.
The delegate count so far:
- Biden: 664 delegates
- Sanders: 573 delegates
- Gabbard: 2 delegates
The state of play: Biden is the favorite to win across the board, per FiveThirtyEight's forecast, but several of the races are still tight.
- FiveThirtyEight predicts Biden will get 3% more votes than Sanders in both of Idaho's congressional districts.
- The site's polling average has Biden leading Sanders 36.9% to 35.6% in a toss-up in Washington. Voters in Washington are mailing in their ballots.
- Biden is the slight favorite in North Dakota, per FiveThirtyEight. Forecasters gave him a 63% chance of winning the state to Sanders' 37%.
- Forecasters expect Biden to take both Mississippi and Missouri.
Of note: Sanders is the clear underdog in polls in Michigan. But the Vermont senator can't be counted out in the state where he pulled off a stunning upset against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
- "We are going in there with the expectation and hope we will win," Sanders told reporters at a press conference last week.