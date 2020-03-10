March 10 Democratic primaries: What you need to know

A total of 352 delegates in six states are up for grabs in today's Democratic Party primaries.

Why it matters: It's the first time voters cast ballots since Super Tuesday, which crystallized the contest as a one-on-one race between Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still competing but has far fewer delegates than her opponents.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in

ET in Michigan , which has 125 delegates.

, which has

Mississippi , which has 36 delegates.

, which has

Missouri , which has 68 delegates.

, which has Polls will close at 10 p.m. ET

ET Idaho, which has 20 delegates.

which has

North Dakota , which has 14 delegates .

, which has . Polls will close at 11 p.m. ET

ET Washington, which has 89 delegates.

The delegate count so far:

Biden: 664 delegates

Biden: 664 delegates

Sanders: 573 delegates

Gabbard: 2 delegates

The state of play: Biden is the favorite to win across the board, per FiveThirtyEight's forecast, but several of the races are still tight.

FiveThirtyEight predicts Biden will get 3% more votes than Sanders in both of Idaho's congressional districts.

The site's polling average has Biden leading Sanders 36.9% to 35.6% in a toss-up in Washington. Voters in Washington are mailing in their ballots.

Biden is the slight favorite in North Dakota, per FiveThirtyEight. Forecasters gave him a 63% chance of winning the state to Sanders' 37%.

Forecasters expect Biden to take both Mississippi and Missouri.

Of note: Sanders is the clear underdog in polls in Michigan. But the Vermont senator can't be counted out in the state where he pulled off a stunning upset against Hillary Clinton in 2016.