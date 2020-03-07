53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AP: Sanders can't match Biden's Super Tuesday delegate haul

Orion Rummler

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden debate in Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 25. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won more delegates than Sen. Bernie Sanders and the rest of the 2020 candidates who competed in Super Tuesday contests, the AP counted on Friday.

The big picture: Projected Super Tuesday wins for Biden included North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Texas, Minnesota and Alabama — while projected wins for Sanders included California and Colorado.

By the numbers: The AP has accounted for more than 92% of the 1,344 Super Tuesday delegates. Biden leads with at least 610 delegates, while Sanders won 513, per AP, and won't be able to catch up.

  • 102 delegates from California, Colorado and Utah — three of the four states that Sanders was projected to take from Biden — have not yet been allocated by AP.
  • To win the nomination on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention in July, a candidate must secure a majority of delegates in primaries and caucuses — 1,991.

Ursula Perano

Sanders projected to win Utah Democratic primary

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets supporters after a campaign rally in Salt Lake City. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Utah Democratic primary with 29 delegates at stake, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's Sanders' third victory on a night that has been largely dominated by Joe Biden.

Ursula Perano

Biden projected to win Massachusetts Democratic primary

Photo: Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden is projected to win the Massachusetts Democratic primary with 91 delegates at stake, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's a big win for Biden and a huge blow to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is in danger of falling to third behind Sen. Bernie Sanders in her home state.

