AP: Sanders can't match Biden's Super Tuesday delegate haul

Former Vice President Joe Biden won more delegates than Sen. Bernie Sanders and the rest of the 2020 candidates who competed in Super Tuesday contests, the AP counted on Friday.

The big picture: Projected Super Tuesday wins for Biden included North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Texas, Minnesota and Alabama — while projected wins for Sanders included California and Colorado.

By the numbers: The AP has accounted for more than 92% of the 1,344 Super Tuesday delegates. Biden leads with at least 610 delegates, while Sanders won 513, per AP, and won't be able to catch up.

102 delegates from California, Colorado and Utah — three of the four states that Sanders was projected to take from Biden — have not yet been allocated by AP.

To win the nomination on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention in July, a candidate must secure a majority of delegates in primaries and caucuses — 1,991.

