A Biden presidency and a closely divided Senate means that nothing big is likely to happen in health care for at least the next two years.

For all the time Democrats spent debating Medicare for All, competing public insurance options and sweeping federal controls over drug prices, the near-term future for health policy will likely be about gridlock and incrementalism.

Biden ran as a moderate in the Democratic primary field, but the policies he's endorsed — like a public option, lowering the Medicare eligibility age and expanding Affordable Care Act subsidies — would be non-starters in a Republican-controlled Senate and incredibly hard to pass even if Democrats eke out a majority.

The catch: A Supreme Court ruling invalidating all or much of the ACA could force Congress to act on big-ticket items like restoring protections for people with pre-existing conditions.