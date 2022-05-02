Jan. 6 panel seeks info from three GOP House members
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Monday sent letters to three House Republicans seeking their testimony: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas).
Why it matters: The letters mark an escalation in the committee members' efforts to extract information from their Republican colleagues, doubling the total number of members sought out by the panel.
- The first three lawmakers they sought to question were House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan.
- All three have refused to voluntarily appear before the panel.
- Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the committee, told Axios last week they are still weighing subpoenas.
Driving the news: The letter to Jackson, a close ally of former President Trump who once served as his personal physician and medical advisor, includes texts between members of the far-right Oath Keepers, one of the groups involved in the attack.
- In the texts, dated the afternoon of Jan. 6, unidentified group members wrote that Jackson "needs [Oath Keeper] help" and "needs protection" because he has "critical data to protect."
Go deeper: The other letters cite recent revelations about the members' involvement in Jan. 6 — dredged up either in testimony from other witnesses or by the public comments of the members themselves.
- The letter to Brooks points to his public claims that Trump asked him to "rescind the 2020 elections" — allegations made after Trump pulled his endorsement of Brooks' U.S. Senate candidacy.
- The letter to Biggs cites testimony from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' assistant that he was involved in meetings in the run-up to Jan. 6 where lawmakers and staffers discussed strategies to overturn the election.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.