Jan. 6 panel seeks info from three GOP House members

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Monday sent letters to three House Republicans seeking their testimony: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas).

Why it matters: The letters mark an escalation in the committee members' efforts to extract information from their Republican colleagues, doubling the total number of members sought out by the panel.

The first three lawmakers they sought to question were House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan.

All three have refused to voluntarily appear before the panel.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the committee, told Axios last week they are still weighing subpoenas.

Driving the news: The letter to Jackson, a close ally of former President Trump who once served as his personal physician and medical advisor, includes texts between members of the far-right Oath Keepers, one of the groups involved in the attack.

In the texts, dated the afternoon of Jan. 6, unidentified group members wrote that Jackson "needs [Oath Keeper] help" and "needs protection" because he has "critical data to protect."

Go deeper: The other letters cite recent revelations about the members' involvement in Jan. 6 — dredged up either in testimony from other witnesses or by the public comments of the members themselves.

The letter to Brooks points to his public claims that Trump asked him to "rescind the 2020 elections" — allegations made after Trump pulled his endorsement of Brooks' U.S. Senate candidacy.

The letter to Biggs cites testimony from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' assistant that he was involved in meetings in the run-up to Jan. 6 where lawmakers and staffers discussed strategies to overturn the election.

