Jan. 6 panel to seek testimony from GOP lawmakers
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack plans to send new requests this week for members of Congress to provide testimony, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee's chairman, said Thursday.
Why it matters: Documents and testimony already turned over to the panel reveals some Republicans in Congress interfaced with the Trump administration extensively on strategies to overturn the election.
- A former aide to ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified that members participated in multiple meetings where they discussed a plan to have then-Vice President Mike Pence reject electors.
- Texts turned over by Meadows also show members shared thoughts on election fraud and methods for overturning the election, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who raised the prospect of Trump declaring martial law.
What they're saying: Thompson said at the Capitol that letters to House members and senators requesting voluntary testimony will be sent out by Saturday.
- "We've collected an awful lot of information. And some of that information has bearing on members. And we want to give those members an opportunity to tell their side," Thompson said.
- Thompson added that the panel plans to re-up requests for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as well as Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Scott Perry (R-Pa.) to testify. All three refused initial requests to do so.
- Thompson also stated the committee has not reached a resolution on whether to pursue subpoenas of members, noting, however, it's "not off the table."
What's next: The committee is planning to hold eight public hearings in June, with the first one scheduled for June 9.
- "We'll tell the story about what happened [on Jan. 6]. We'll use a combination [of] witnesses, exhibits," Thompson said. He added that the timing of the hearings will be a "mixture" of day and night.
- "It will give the public the benefit of what more than a year's worth of investigation has borne through the committee."