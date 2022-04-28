Jan. 6 panel to seek testimony from GOP lawmakers

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack plans to send new requests this week for members of Congress to provide testimony, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee's chairman, said Thursday.

Why it matters: Documents and testimony already turned over to the panel reveals some Republicans in Congress interfaced with the Trump administration extensively on strategies to overturn the election.

A former aide to ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified that members participated in multiple meetings where they discussed a plan to have then-Vice President Mike Pence reject electors.

Texts turned over by Meadows also show members shared thoughts on election fraud and methods for overturning the election, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who raised the prospect of Trump declaring martial law.

What they're saying: Thompson said at the Capitol that letters to House members and senators requesting voluntary testimony will be sent out by Saturday.

"We've collected an awful lot of information. And some of that information has bearing on members. And we want to give those members an opportunity to tell their side," Thompson said.

Thompson added that the panel plans to re-up requests for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as well as Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Scott Perry (R-Pa.) to testify. All three refused initial requests to do so.

Thompson also stated the committee has not reached a resolution on whether to pursue subpoenas of members, noting, however, it's "not off the table."

What's next: The committee is planning to hold eight public hearings in June, with the first one scheduled for June 9.