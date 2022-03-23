Trump un-endorses Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate race

Former President Trump announced Wednesday that he is withdrawing his endorsement of Alabama Senate hopeful Mo Brooks (R), calling him "woke" for saying it was time to move on from the 2020 election.

Catch up fast: Back in August, Rep. Brooks told a Trump rally crowd to stop focusing on disputing the 2020 election results and "put that behind you" and "look forward" to 2022, resulting in boos from the audience.

Brooks objected to the certification of President Biden's election win and also helped organize a "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot.

What he's saying: "When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who 'brilliantly' convinced him to 'stop talking about the 2020 Election,'" Trump said in a statement.

"He listened to them. Then, according to the polls, Mo’s 44-point lead totally evaporated."

"Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my [e]ndorsement."

Brooks' Senate campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.