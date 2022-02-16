Jan. 6 panel seeks phone records of Alex Jones' security guard

The Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot has issued a subpoena for Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' security guard, according to a court filing late Tuesday.

Why it matters: It indicates that the panel has a "deepening interest" in who the Infowars founder was in contact with in relation to former President Trump’s Jan. 6 rally before the insurrection, per Politico, which first reported the news. His attorney claims in the filing the panel's action is "a back door to obtain Jones' communications in the face of pending litigation."

