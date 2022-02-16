Sign up for our daily briefing

Jan. 6 panel seeks phone records of Alex Jones' security guard

Rebecca Falconer

Infowars founder Alex Jones at a 2020 rally in Austin, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot has issued a subpoena for Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' security guard, according to a court filing late Tuesday.

Why it matters: It indicates that the panel has a "deepening interest" in who the Infowars founder was in contact with in relation to former President Trump’s Jan. 6 rally before the insurrection, per Politico, which first reported the news. His attorney claims in the filing the panel's action is "a back door to obtain Jones' communications in the face of pending litigation."

Go deeper: Alex Jones says he met with Jan. 6 committee, pleaded the fifth repeatedly

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Updated 55 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Alexander Hall of Team USA performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

🎿 Team USA wins Olympic gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle

⛸️ Russian Kamila Valieva leads short program in first event since doping ruling

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 11 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: Biden's new power player on broadband and Big Tech

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The new leader of a little-known agency within the Commerce Department starts the job tasked with connecting every American to the internet, but also has ambitions to tackle Big Tech issues on the horizon.

Why it matters: Alan Davidson, the newly confirmed head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), will manage tens of billions of federal spending on broadband — but he's also talking about helping set administration policy around app stores and privacy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

CNN marketing chief Allison Gollust resigns following Jeff Zucker's exit

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

CNN EVP and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust has resigned from her role following an independent investigation, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Tuesday in a memo to staff, per the network's media correspondent.

Why it matters: Former CNN President Jeff Zucker was ousted earlier this month after it was found that he failed to properly disclose his relationship with Gollust.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow