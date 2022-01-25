Alex Jones says he met with Jan. 6 committee, pled the fifth repeatedly

InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones met with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Monday, Jones revealed during his broadcast that night.

The big picture: During his conversation with the committee Jones pled the fifth multiple times, Politico reported. The committee had previously said Jones facilitated a donation to cover what he described as 80% of funding for the rally.

Jones said his broadcast remarks as his "unofficial testimony" about the events he witnessed on Jan. 6.

The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the broadcast, Jones said the committee's questions were "overall pretty reasonable" and then proceeded to recap details of the meeting.

Jones said the committee had already obtained detailed information of his correspondences, including text messages he'd exchanged with Trump fundraising official Caroline Wren and Cindy Chafian, who helped organize a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 5.

Jones said that he was asked about his connections to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and whether he'd employed them as security, which he denied, saying he'd employed a notable security firm from Atlanta.

He acknowledged that his Infowars co-host Owen Shroyer has been charged for his actions on Jan. 6 — which Jones characterized as "a bunch of stuff he didn't do." Jones also falsely said Shroyer is "facing years in prison, when in fact his misdemeanor charges carry a maximum of six months, per Politico.

What they're saying: Jones called the storming of the Capitol "so stupid and so dumb," adding that he did not support it.