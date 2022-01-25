Sign up for our daily briefing

Alex Jones says he met with Jan. 6 committee, pled the fifth repeatedly

Ivana Saric

Alex Jones is seen inside the Georgia State Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" rally against the results of the U.S. Presidential election on Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones met with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Monday, Jones revealed during his broadcast that night.

The big picture: During his conversation with the committee Jones pled the fifth multiple times, Politico reported. The committee had previously said Jones facilitated a donation to cover what he described as 80% of funding for the rally.

Jones said his broadcast remarks as his "unofficial testimony" about the events he witnessed on Jan. 6.

  • The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • During the broadcast, Jones said the committee's questions were "overall pretty reasonable" and then proceeded to recap details of the meeting.
  • Jones said the committee had already obtained detailed information of his correspondences, including text messages he'd exchanged with Trump fundraising official Caroline Wren and Cindy Chafian, who helped organize a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 5.
  • Jones said that he was asked about his connections to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and whether he'd employed them as security, which he denied, saying he'd employed a notable security firm from Atlanta.
  • He acknowledged that his Infowars co-host Owen Shroyer has been charged for his actions on Jan. 6 — which Jones characterized as "a bunch of stuff he didn't do." Jones also falsely said Shroyer is "facing years in prison, when in fact his misdemeanor charges carry a maximum of six months, per Politico.

What they're saying: Jones called the storming of the Capitol "so stupid and so dumb," adding that he did not support it.

  • "But I don't support that million people that came there, and a tiny fraction went to the Capitol, and they're all being called terrorists," he said.
  • Jones also repeatedly slammed the committee as corrupt, adding at one point that, "the whole thing is tainted."
  • "I know how the media works. Democrats can run out and murder and kill whoever they want, it's cute and funny and sweet," Jones said. "Republicans do a wrong thing — we're all to blame. Like some crazy person goes out and shoot somebody with a gun, and then all gun owners are to blame."

Jeff Tracy
8 mins ago - Sports

Olympians avoiding COVID at all costs ahead of Beijing Games

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

10 days out from the Olympics, athletes around the world are battening down the hatches in hopes of making it to Beijing COVID-free.

Why it matters: The Beijing bubble — a closed-loop system meant to shut off the outside world entirely — is the strictest ever created for a global sporting event.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
13 mins ago - World

DOJ's China Initiative under scrutiny as cases fall apart

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The tide of public opinion may be turning against the Justice Department's China Initiative, as more cases fall apart and more of the researchers charged are speaking out.

The big picture: Chinese government-linked economic and industrial espionage in the United States is a real concern, but the China Initiative's flaws may be overshadowing the problem it was intended to address.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton's wild ride and possible buyers

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

Peloton is having a bumpy ride, and has become a source of fascination among even those who've never invested or clipped in.

Driving the news: On Monday, a hedge fund with less than a 5% stake in Peloton called for CEO John Foley to be fired and for the connected fitness company to consider seeking a strategic buyer. Shares gained nearly 10% on the news, but remained down 16.2% for the year and off 80% their December 2020 peak.

