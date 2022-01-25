Alex Jones says he met with Jan. 6 committee, pled the fifth repeatedly

Sign up for our daily briefing
Alex Jones is seen inside the Georgia State Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" rally against the results of the U.S. Presidential election on Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones met with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Monday, Jones revealed during his broadcast that night.
The big picture: During his conversation with the committee Jones pled the fifth multiple times, Politico reported. The committee had previously said Jones facilitated a donation to cover what he described as 80% of funding for the rally.
Jones said his broadcast remarks as his "unofficial testimony" about the events he witnessed on Jan. 6.
- The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- During the broadcast, Jones said the committee's questions were "overall pretty reasonable" and then proceeded to recap details of the meeting.
- Jones said the committee had already obtained detailed information of his correspondences, including text messages he'd exchanged with Trump fundraising official Caroline Wren and Cindy Chafian, who helped organize a pro-Trump rally on Jan. 5.
- Jones said that he was asked about his connections to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and whether he'd employed them as security, which he denied, saying he'd employed a notable security firm from Atlanta.
- He acknowledged that his Infowars co-host Owen Shroyer has been charged for his actions on Jan. 6 — which Jones characterized as "a bunch of stuff he didn't do." Jones also falsely said Shroyer is "facing years in prison, when in fact his misdemeanor charges carry a maximum of six months, per Politico.
What they're saying: Jones called the storming of the Capitol "so stupid and so dumb," adding that he did not support it.
- "But I don't support that million people that came there, and a tiny fraction went to the Capitol, and they're all being called terrorists," he said.
- Jones also repeatedly slammed the committee as corrupt, adding at one point that, "the whole thing is tainted."
- "I know how the media works. Democrats can run out and murder and kill whoever they want, it's cute and funny and sweet," Jones said. "Republicans do a wrong thing — we're all to blame. Like some crazy person goes out and shoot somebody with a gun, and then all gun owners are to blame."