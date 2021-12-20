Sign up for our daily briefing

Alex Jones sues Jan. 6 select committee

Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Far-right conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones on Monday sued the House Jan. 6 select committee in an effort to block the panel from compelling his testimony and obtaining his phone records.

The big picture: The lawsuit also says that Jones plans to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The backdrop: The suit comes nearly a month after the House panel subpoenaed the Infowars host and other close Trump allies involved in the planning of the rallies leading up to the deadly Capitol riot.

  • The committee previously said that Jones facilitated a donation to cover what he described as 80% of funding for the rally.
  • The panel added at the time that it expected him to "cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people."

What they're saying: "With respect to his deposition subpoena, Jones has informed the Select Committee that he will assert his First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights to decline to produce the documents requested by the Select Committee," the lawsuit reads.

  • It adds that Jones will assert that "he engaged in constitutionally protected political and journalistic activity under the First Amendment, that the Fourth Amendment guarantees him a right of privacy in his papers, and that he is entitled to due process and the right to remain silent under the Fifth Amendment."
  • The Jan. 6 select committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Ivana Saric
Dec 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee examining whether Trump acted criminally

Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Sunday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is examining whether former President Donald Trump committed a crime in trying to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election results.

Why it matters: Kinzinger is one of two Republicans serving on the panel and has been a fierce and outspoken critic of Trump.

Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Health

CDC: Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases

People queue at a street-side COVID-19 testing booth in New York's Times Square on Dec. 20. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The Omicron variant accounted for more than 73% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated data released on Monday.

The big picture: The data showed nearly a six-fold increase in Omicron’s share of COVID-19 infections in just one week.

Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - World

Belarus opposition leader: Fight goes on after husband's sentencing

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled opposition leader of Belarus, was in a meeting with Western ambassadors to the EU last week when she learned that her husband had been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his activism.

What she's saying: "It was very emotionally difficult to accept, but it didn't change anything in our movement," Tsikhanouskaya told Axios in a Zoom interview from Vilnius, Lithuania. She fled there last year after Aleksandr Lukashenko's regime began rounding up opposition leaders.

