Far-right conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones on Monday sued the House Jan. 6 select committee in an effort to block the panel from compelling his testimony and obtaining his phone records.

The big picture: The lawsuit also says that Jones plans to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The backdrop: The suit comes nearly a month after the House panel subpoenaed the Infowars host and other close Trump allies involved in the planning of the rallies leading up to the deadly Capitol riot.

The committee previously said that Jones facilitated a donation to cover what he described as 80% of funding for the rally.

The panel added at the time that it expected him to "cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people."

What they're saying: "With respect to his deposition subpoena, Jones has informed the Select Committee that he will assert his First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights to decline to produce the documents requested by the Select Committee," the lawsuit reads.