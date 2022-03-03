Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Jan. 6 select committee believes former President Trump "may have engaged in criminal acts" to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to court documents.

Driving the news: The committee said it had "good faith belief" that Trump obstructed Congress and defrauded the U.S.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.