Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Ivana Saric

Former President Trump. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him.

Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as part of its effort to block the release of records to the committee, WashPost reported.

Catch up quick: Last week, Trump's lawyers asked the Supreme Court to block the release of documents and records from his administration, arguing that their release would undermine certain presidential special privileges.

  • In an interview published that same day, Thompson said the select committee was examining Trump's actions on Jan. 6 as it considers to recommend that the Justice Department open a criminal investigation into Trump.

What they're saying: The select committee is acting as “an inquisitorial tribunal seeking evidence of criminal activity,” Trump lawyer Jesse R. Binnall wrote in the brief, adding that such action is “outside of any of Congress’s legislative powers.”

  • “The Washington Post has confirmed what was already apparent — the Committee is indeed seeking any excuse to refer a political rival for criminal charges, and they are using this investigation to do so," Binnall added.

What to watch: The select committee is expected to file a response to the request to the Supreme Court on Thursday, per the Post.

  • The select committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Dec 28, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee agrees to shield some records at White House's request

Pro-Trump protesters break into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Win McNamee via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 committee has agreed to shield some Trump administration records at the request of the White House.

Why it matters: President Biden previously rejected former President Trump's executive privilege claims, but his administration has now asked the committee to hold off on some records out of national security concerns and the "need for confidentiality in presidential decision-making," per a Dec. 16 letter from White House deputy counsel Jonathan Su.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
Jan 17, 2021 - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

Descent into madness

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump was sitting in the Oval Office one day in late November when a call came in from lawyer Sidney Powell. "Ugh, Sidney," he told the staff in the room before he picked up. "She's getting a little crazy, isn't she? She's really gotta tone it down. No one believes this stuff. It's just too much."

Deep Dive (88 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
Jan 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

Last stand in Georgia

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer, Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

On Air Force One, President Trump was in a mood. He had been clear he did not want to return to Georgia, and yet somehow he'd been conscripted into another rally on the night of Jan. 4.

Deep Dive (88 min. read)Arrow