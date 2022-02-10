Sign up for our daily briefing

Liz Cheney defends Jan. 6 committee's actions as "fidelity" to the Constitution

Ivana Saric

Liz Cheney. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) defended the actions of the Jan. 6 select committee in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal Thursday, writing that the committee's investigation is "about fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law."

Why it matters: The Republican National Committee censured Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) last week over their participation on the select committee.

What they're saying: "The Jan. 6 investigation isn’t only about the inexcusable violence of that day," Cheney wrote.

  • "It is also about fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law, and whether elected representatives believe in those things or not."
  • "Those who do not wish the truth of Jan. 6 to come out have predictably resorted to attacking the process—claiming it is tainted and political. Our hearings will show this charge to be wrong."

The big picture: Earlier this week, about 140 Republican leaders and former officials signed a statement condemning the decision to censure Cheney and Kinzinger.

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) even weighed in Tuesday to say it was "not the job" of the RNC to single out members who disagree with the party.
  • RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday defended the RNC's decision, saying that Cheney and Kinzinger had "permitted their party affiliation to be weaponized."

Go deeper

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)
1 hour ago - World

Sesame Street gets its first-ever Latino executive producer

Big Bird and his Mexican cousin, Abelardo Montoya. Photo: Janet Kim for Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street's decades-long presence on both sides of the border has come full circle with a Mexican American executive producer at the helm for its new season.

Why it matters: Sal Perez is the first Latino to serve in that role, although people of color have had a huge influence for years. The show is in production for its 53rd season.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Emily PeckSophia Cai
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress passes landmark #MeToo bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with former Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson last July, before a news conference to announce a bill seeking to end forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With rare bipartisan support, the Senate passed landmark workplace legislation on Thursday that forbids companies from forcing sexual harassment and assault claims into arbitration.

Why it matters: The secretive dispute resolution process keeps litigation out of the public eye and is widely considered to favor employers over workers. The bill is the first major piece of legislation to come out of the upheaval of the #MeToo era. It now heads to President Biden for his signature.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vaccine mandate protesters block main border crossing in Manitoba

Farmers block a highway in protest of vaccine mandates near Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 10. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

People protesting vaccine mandates in Canada blocked the main U.S.-Canada border crossing in Manitoba on Thursday with a number of vehicles and farm equipment, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the province said.

Why it matters: Three ports of entry between the two countries have now been either temporarily closed or delayed by several hours over the protests, and auto factories that rely on those crossings have begun halting production.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

