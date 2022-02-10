Liz Cheney defends Jan. 6 committee's actions as "fidelity" to the Constitution

Sign up for our daily briefing
Liz Cheney. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) defended the actions of the Jan. 6 select committee in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal Thursday, writing that the committee's investigation is "about fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law."
Why it matters: The Republican National Committee censured Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) last week over their participation on the select committee.
What they're saying: "The Jan. 6 investigation isn’t only about the inexcusable violence of that day," Cheney wrote.
- "It is also about fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law, and whether elected representatives believe in those things or not."
- "Those who do not wish the truth of Jan. 6 to come out have predictably resorted to attacking the process—claiming it is tainted and political. Our hearings will show this charge to be wrong."
The big picture: Earlier this week, about 140 Republican leaders and former officials signed a statement condemning the decision to censure Cheney and Kinzinger.
- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) even weighed in Tuesday to say it was "not the job" of the RNC to single out members who disagree with the party.
- RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday defended the RNC's decision, saying that Cheney and Kinzinger had "permitted their party affiliation to be weaponized."