Liz Cheney defends Jan. 6 committee's actions as "fidelity" to the Constitution

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) defended the actions of the Jan. 6 select committee in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal Thursday, writing that the committee's investigation is "about fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law."

Why it matters: The Republican National Committee censured Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) last week over their participation on the select committee.

What they're saying: "The Jan. 6 investigation isn’t only about the inexcusable violence of that day," Cheney wrote.

"It is also about fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law, and whether elected representatives believe in those things or not."

"Those who do not wish the truth of Jan. 6 to come out have predictably resorted to attacking the process—claiming it is tainted and political. Our hearings will show this charge to be wrong."

The big picture: Earlier this week, about 140 Republican leaders and former officials signed a statement condemning the decision to censure Cheney and Kinzinger.