Republican figures condemn RNC's decision to censure Cheney and Kinzinger

Ivana Saric

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger listen during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill on Dec. 1, 2021. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Around 140 Republican leaders and former officials signed a statement out Monday condemning the Republican National Committee's decision last week to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) over their participation in the Jan. 6 select committee.

The big picture: The statement, issued by the Renew America Movement, was signed around 140 Republicans, including former RNC chief Michael Steele and Trump White House communications aides Alyssa Farah and Anthony Scaramucci.

  • Other signatories include former members of congress and former administration officials.

Driving the news: The RNC said the Jan. 6 panel's work amounted to the "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate discourse."

What they're saying: The RNC's decision made clear that "it would rather be the 'Big Lie' party than the 'Big Tent' party by condemning two principled elected leaders while condoning conspiracies, lies, and violent insurrection," the statement reads.

  • In censuring the two Republican lawmakers, the RNC has "ceded control of a once-great movement to grifters and extremists. The RNC has also signaled that it no longer welcomes people of conscience."
  • "The RNC’s description of the January 6th insurrection as “legitimate political discourse” is an affront to the rule of law, peaceful self-government, and the constitutional order."

Zachary Basu
18 mins ago - World

Biden: "Germany is completely, totally, thoroughly reliable"

Photo: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Image

President Biden repeatedly and vigorously defended Germany's reliability as an ally at a press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, insisting that "there is no need to win back trust" when it comes to Berlin's approach to NATO and Ukraine.

Why it matters: Scholz's first visit to the White House since he succeeded Angela Merkel in December has been overshadowed by accusations that Germany is unwilling to stand up for Ukraine as it faces the threat of a large-scale invasion by Russia.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
23 mins ago - Economy & Business

Peter Thiel is leaving board of Facebook parent company Meta

Photo illustration of Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel plans to step down from the board of Facebook parent company Meta, where he's served since shortly after the company's founding.

Why it matters: Thiel has been the board's only representative in former President Trump's orbit, and also one of its most iconoclastic thinkers.

Axios
Updated 57 mins ago - Sports

The Winter Olympics medal tracker

Data: International Olympic Committee; Chart: Connor Rothschild/Axios

