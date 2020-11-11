Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Jaime Harrison says he'd consider DNC chair if offered the role

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison addresses supporters during a drive-in October rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Cameron Pollack/Getty Images

Jaime Harrison is interested in chairing the Democratic National Committee and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) has "confidence" that he can do the role, the South Carolina Democrat told the Washington Post Tuesday.

Why it matters: DNC Chair Tom Perez isn't expected to stay on in the role, and a committee rep reaffirmed his "previously stated plans to step down," per WashPost. Clyburn is an influential figure and key ally of President-elect Joe Biden, who can pick a replacement.

What he's saying: "I can’t betray any conversations with Whip, but I know that it’s something that he seems to think that I could do. I'd put it that way," Harrison told WashPost.

  • While Harrison hasn't spoken with Biden about the DNC role or on joining the incoming administration, he said: "If that's something that they are interested in me doing, I'll definitely take a good look."

For the record: Harrison lost his bid for a Senate seat in this month's election to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) after raising huge amounts of money — including a record $57 million in the third quarter.

  • Harrison, who was previously South Carolina Democratic Party chair and ran for the national committee role in 2016 before bowing out to support Perez, told WashPost Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris contacted him on election night, and other senior Democrats including Clyburn later contacted him.
  • "I'm flattered," he told the news outlet. "But you know, at the end of the day it's about who the president-elect decides to be the next chair."
  • Neither the DNC nor reps for Clyburn immediately responded to Axios' requests for comment.

Clyburn says "defund police," other "sloganeering" cost seats

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19The best coronavirus news so far — Virus won't disappear, even with a vaccine.
  2. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  3. States: When a red state is overwhelmed.
  4. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
Arrow
CDC: Masks protect wearers as well as others from coronavirus

Photo: Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

If you wear a mask, you're protecting yourself as well as others from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Tuesday.

Why it matters: "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," per the CDC.

Arrow
U.S. sees record 131,000 COVID-19 infections as hospitalizations hit peak

Data: COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. confirmed a record-high 130,989 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, while the number of people currently hospitalized with the virus hit a peak of 61,964, according to a tally by the COVID Tracking Project.

By the numbers: The spread of the virus is showing no signs of slowing, as the U.S. surpassed 10 million reported cases on Monday. The 15 days with the highest number of new cases have all taken place over the past 18 days.

Arrow