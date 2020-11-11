Jaime Harrison says he'd consider DNC chair if offered the role

Jaime Harrison is interested in chairing the Democratic National Committee and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) has "confidence" that he can do the role, the South Carolina Democrat told the Washington Post Tuesday.

Why it matters: DNC Chair Tom Perez isn't expected to stay on in the role, and a committee rep reaffirmed his "previously stated plans to step down," per WashPost. Clyburn is an influential figure and key ally of President-elect Joe Biden, who can pick a replacement.

What he's saying: "I can’t betray any conversations with Whip, but I know that it’s something that he seems to think that I could do. I'd put it that way," Harrison told WashPost.

While Harrison hasn't spoken with Biden about the DNC role or on joining the incoming administration, he said: "If that's something that they are interested in me doing, I'll definitely take a good look."

For the record: Harrison lost his bid for a Senate seat in this month's election to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) after raising huge amounts of money — including a record $57 million in the third quarter.

Harrison, who was previously South Carolina Democratic Party chair and ran for the national committee role in 2016 before bowing out to support Perez, told WashPost Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris contacted him on election night, and other senior Democrats including Clyburn later contacted him.

"I'm flattered," he told the news outlet. "But you know, at the end of the day it's about who the president-elect decides to be the next chair."

Neither the DNC nor reps for Clyburn immediately responded to Axios' requests for comment.

