"Stop sloganeering": Clyburn demands discipline from Democrats

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn isn't happy with his Democratic caucus for allowing slogans to dominate the narrative about their party, telling "Axios on HBO" that phrases like "defund the police" cost them crucial seats in the House and Senate.

Why it matters: Democrats might have won the White House, but their party underperformed expectations in the congressional elections, and some members are publicly and privately blaming their more liberal colleagues.

  • Democrats were bullish about expanding their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of the election, but ended up losing at least seven seats and some of their freshman members who flipped Republican districts just two years ago.
  • They still maintain control of that chamber, but failed to win the Senate outright. (That could change if Democratic candidates win both of the Georgia Senate runoffs in January.)

What they're saying: "Well, it happened simply because we were not able to discipline ourselves," Clyburn told "Axios on HBO."

  • "We keep making that mistake. This foolishness about, 'You got to be this progressive or that progressive,'" he added.
  • "That phrase — 'defund the police' — cost Jaime Harrison tremendously," Clyburn said of the Democratic Senate candidate who failed to unseat Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham South Carolina.

Between the lines: Though Clyburn acknowledged that wasn't the only reason for Harrison's loss, he took aim at the "sloganeering" around liberal policies and implored his Democratic colleagues "to be as practical as I am."

  • "Stop sloganeering," he said. "Sloganeering kills people. Sloganeering destroys movements. Stop sloganeering. And let's go about the business of representing people and building hopes and aspirations for people."
  • Clyburn isn't alone. Last week, leaked audio from a Democratic caucus-wide conference call revealed several members feel the same.
  • Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas said these slogans gave Republicans ammunition to use in “commercial after commercial” against their candidates.
  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who eked out a re-election victory in Virginia, took aim at her colleagues who have embraced the "defund the police" movement and said Democrats needed to be better at fighting the "socialism" label.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is over 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly treatment.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after vaccine news — Jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Jon Ossoff: Dems can win Georgia Senate runoffs as a "team"

Jon Ossoff says he and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Georgia Democrats competing in two Jan. 5 runoffs to decide partisan control of the U.S. Senate, can win as a "team" riding the state's demographic changes.

Driving the news: Ossoff made the prediction in an interview for "Axios on HBO" in which he also said that his opponent in the Jan. 5 primary, Sen. David Purdue, embodies "Trumpism in a nutshell."

Ro Khanna urges Pelosi to retake Trump's pre-election COVID deal

In an "Axios on HBO" interview, California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna continued to urge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take the $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief deal that the Trump administration offered — and Pelosi rejected — before the election.

Driving the news: Asked if he thinks Pelosi ought to take the deal now, Khanna replied, "If we get $1.8 trillion? I think we would definitely want to make the deal. And it's gonna be catastrophic if we don't."

