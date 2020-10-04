1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Graham's Democratic challenger debates him from behind plexiglass shield

Sen. Lindsey Graham at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 29. Photo: Demetrius Freeman-Pool/Getty Images

South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison faced off against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) from behind a plexiglass barrier at Allen University in Columbia, S.C., during a fiery first debate on Saturday night.

Why it matters Graham and Harrison are tied 48%-48% in the Senate election, per a Quinnipiac poll out last Wednesday. The race could be pivotal in deciding which party controls the Senate, Axios' Fadel Allassan notes.

Of note: Harrison said he took the precaution to protect loved ones, criticizing Graham for taking part in the debate following a COVID-19 outbreak on Capitol Hill. "Let’s take this issue seriously and do all that we can to not only take care of ourselves, but each other," Harrison said.

  • Three members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that Graham chairs have tested positive for the virus in the outbreak that infected President Trump.
  • Graham said Friday that he tested negative for the virus and he expects the committee to move forward with confirmation hearings for Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 12 as planned.

What they're saying: Graham said during the debate that he wants people to know that "the virus is serious, but we have to move on as a nation."

  • "When a military member gets infected, you don't shut down the whole unit," he added. "We're going to have a hearing for Amy Barrett, the nominee to the Supreme Court. It will be done safely — but I've got a job to do, and I'm pressing on."
  • Harrison said he's "not blaming anybody for the inception of the novel coronavirus, "but the failure of leadership of addressing this.
"We failed to act. The Senate failed to act. The White House failed to act. The governors failed to act. We need leaders who are going to step up and act."

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign pledged Saturday to release his COVID-19 test results from now on, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement that the former vice president is "being tested regularly." Biden told reporters he hadn't been tested for the virus Saturday, but he was tested Friday and would be again Sunday morning. His campaign had not disclosed Biden's test results before President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett confirmation process will stay on schedule

President Trump and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will continue as scheduled, despite President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for coronavirus, three Senate GOP aides tell Axios and Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham later confirmed.

Between the lines: Barrett has been in close contact with several top White House aides, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who may have been exposed to the virus.

