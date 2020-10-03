36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Ron Johnson walks through the Senate subway on Oct. 1. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday after returning to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29 and coming into contact with someone who had contracted the virus, spokesperson Ben Voelkel said in a statement on Saturday.

Driving the news: Johnson is the third Senate Republican to test positive for the coronavirus, after news broke that President Trump tested positive early on Friday.

What they're saying: "Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time," Voelkel said, noting that Johnson then returned to D.C. and was exposed again shortly after Sept. 29.

  • "Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor. Most staff in senator's Washington office have been working remotely. The office will go all-virtual for the immediate future."

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Trump turns to virtual-only campaign events

President Trump at the White House on Oct. 1. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's previously scheduled campaign events will all be virtual or delayed as Election Day nears, after he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus, the campaign announced Friday.

Driving the news: A flurry of positive COVID-19 test results were released by the White House and surrounding politicians on Friday, after Trump and Melania Trump said they tested positive.

Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for the coronavirus

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) speaking during a Judiciary Committee hearing in September. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said in a statement Friday evening that he tested positive for the coronavirus, writing: "I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well."

Why it matters: Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was at the White House last Saturday to watch President Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tillis also met with Barrett at the Capitol on Sept. 30.

