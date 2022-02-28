Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Israeli foreign minister warns cabinet against helping Russian oligarchs

Barak Ravid

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid holds a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Thursday. Photo: Israeli Government Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid warned cabinet ministers on Sunday not to help Russian-Jewish oligarchs who were targeted by international sanctions or could be targeted in the future, according to three ministers who attended the cabinet meeting.

Why it matters: Oligarchs who are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the main targets of U.S. and European sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Many Russian oligarchs have assets, bank accounts and businesses in Israel.

Driving the news: A White House official said in a briefing on Saturday the U.S. and its allies were forming a task force to identify, hunt down, and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

  • Lapid made the comments following local press reports that Israeli institutions, including the Yad Vashem holocaust museum and Tel Aviv University, wrote to Tom Nides, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, asking the United States not to sanction Roman Abramovich — the Russian-Jewish oligarch owner of the English Premier League soccer team Chelsea.
  • Lapid told them that the U.S. and European countries were going to sanction Russian Oligarchs, some of whom are Jewish and have interests in Israel, according to three cabinet ministers.

What they're saying: "You have to be very careful because those guys have connections and they can call you on the phone and ask you for things," Lapid said at the cabinet meeting according to the ministers.

  • "Don't commit to anything because it could cause diplomatic damage. Say you can’t help them and give them the number of the foreign ministry."

What's next: Lapid told the cabinet that until now Israel hadn't received any requests from the U.S. or EU to join the international sanctions against Russia.

  • But senior Israeli officials told me Israel won't have any other choice but to implement the sanctions in order to avoid getting hit by them.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
Updated 38 mins ago - World

Russian troops advance on Kyiv as Ukraine continues to resist

Members of Ukrainian forces looks on from a public transport bus in downtown Kyiv, on Feb. 27. Photo: Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images

Explosions were heard in Kyiv as Russia's military pressed Ukraine's capital and air raid sirens were heard in several cities on Monday morning following reports of a night of shelling by Russian forces in Chernihiv and Kharkiv.

The latest: As Ukrainian and Russian officials prepared for peace talks Monday, the U.K. Defense Ministry issued a statement Monday saying British intelligence supports Ukrainian forces' claims that they've "slowed down" Russia's offensive, adding: "Logistical failures and staunch Ukrainian resistance continue to frustrate the Russian advance."

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen patrol during in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Matt Phillips, author of Markets
Updated 55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Ruble collapses as new sanctions hit

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar.

Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

