Russian oligarch hands over "stewardship" of Chelsea FC

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich on Saturday turned over "stewardship and care" of Chelsea FC, the British soccer club he's owned since 2003, to Chelsea FC's charitable foundation.

Why it matters: Abramovich is trying to distance his team from Russia's war on Ukraine, even though his brief statement didn't mention the conflict.

The move comes one day before Chelsea FC is set to play in the Carabao Cup final.

What Abramovich said: "I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values."