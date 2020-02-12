28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House threatens to veto Iran war powers resolution

Fadel Allassan

President Trump is joined by Vice President Pence (2nd L), National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien (L), Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (3rd R), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley (2nd R) and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations on the Joint Staff in the Situation Room of the White House Oct. 26, 2019. Photo: Shealah Craighead/The White House via Getty Images

The White House on Wednesday threatened to veto a resolution making its way through Congress that would curb President Trump's ability to direct military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

Driving the news: The Senate is now holding debates on the resolution after a majority voted 51-45 to advance the measure. Eight Republicans joined Democrats in voting in favor of it, signaling the measure could pass with bipartisan support.

What they're saying: The White House argues the bill "fails to account for present reality," since it was introduced on Jan. 9 "in response to an escalating series of attacks" by Iran.

  • The White House argues "there have been no further uses of force between Iran and the United States. In fact, deterrence has been re-established."
  • The bill "should be rejected because it attempts to hinder the President’s ability to protect United States diplomats, forces, allies, and partners, including Israel, from the continued threat posed by Iran and its proxies," the White House stated.

Ursula Perano

Tim Kaine says Senate has votes to pass Iran war powers resolution

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said Tuesday that he's secured the 51 Senate votes needed to pass a revised version of his war powers resolution, which would require President Trump to seek approval from Congress before taking further military action against Iran, per the AP.

Why it matters: The bipartisan resolution, which has the backing of Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Todd Young (R-Ind.), illustrates the degree to which the Trump administration's actions against Iran have tested the president's Republican allies.

Rashaan Ayesh

Iran's proxies in the Middle East

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Behrouz Mehri/Getty Staff, Anadolu Agency/Getty Contributor, Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Contributor

Iran has built up a vast network of proxies through which it wields influence across the Middle East, and which could take action to stoke tensions between the U.S. and Iran over the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Why it matters: The political parties and militias that are influenced by and act on behalf of Iran likely pose a more direct threat to U.S. targets than Iran itself, the Washington Post writes.

Jacob Knutson

European leaders trigger dispute action in Iran deal

Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron in August. Photo: Andrew Parsons/Pool/Getty Images

The leaders of the U.K., Germany and France said in a Tuesday letter that they are triggering a "dispute mechanism" in the Iran nuclear agreement in response to Tehran’s attempts to undo parts of the deal, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The action could lead to the restoration of European sanctions on Iran that were rolled back in 2015.

