White House threatens to veto Iran war powers resolution

The White House on Wednesday threatened to veto a resolution making its way through Congress that would curb President Trump's ability to direct military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

Driving the news: The Senate is now holding debates on the resolution after a majority voted 51-45 to advance the measure. Eight Republicans joined Democrats in voting in favor of it, signaling the measure could pass with bipartisan support.

What they're saying: The White House argues the bill "fails to account for present reality," since it was introduced on Jan. 9 "in response to an escalating series of attacks" by Iran.