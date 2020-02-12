White House threatens to veto Iran war powers resolution
President Trump is joined by Vice President Pence (2nd L), National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien (L), Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (3rd R), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley (2nd R) and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations on the Joint Staff in the Situation Room of the White House Oct. 26, 2019. Photo: Shealah Craighead/The White House via Getty Images
The White House on Wednesday threatened to veto a resolution making its way through Congress that would curb President Trump's ability to direct military action against Iran without congressional authorization.
Driving the news: The Senate is now holding debates on the resolution after a majority voted 51-45 to advance the measure. Eight Republicans joined Democrats in voting in favor of it, signaling the measure could pass with bipartisan support.
What they're saying: The White House argues the bill "fails to account for present reality," since it was introduced on Jan. 9 "in response to an escalating series of attacks" by Iran.
- The White House argues "there have been no further uses of force between Iran and the United States. In fact, deterrence has been re-established."
- The bill "should be rejected because it attempts to hinder the President’s ability to protect United States diplomats, forces, allies, and partners, including Israel, from the continued threat posed by Iran and its proxies," the White House stated.