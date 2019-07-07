Iran nuclear deal: Tehran announces new breach

Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday the country would break within hours the limit on uranium enrichment set in the 2015 nuclear deal, the BBC reports.
Details: Araghchi said Iran would start enriching uranium above a concentration of 3.67% to provide fuel for its Bushehr power plant, according to the BBC, which noted officials said previously this would mean a concentration of about 5%. He told a news conference Iran would scale back other commitments in 60 days if there's no progress in talks with European countries on the nuclear deal, according to Al Jazeera.
"This is to protect the nuclear deal, not to nullify it," he said at the news conference. This is an opportunity for talks. And if our partners fail to use this opportunity they should not doubt our determination to leave the deal."— Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister
Why it matters: The move is part of an effort to press Europe to salvage nuclear deal, Al Jazeera notes. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday France and Iran had agreed to explore by July 15 conditions to resume talks on the nuclear deal, per Euronews.
The big picture: Iran said last week its stockpile of low enriched uranium crossed 300 kilograms (660 pounds) — the maximum amount it's allowed to hold under the 2015 nuclear deal, which has been in jeopardy since the U.S. withdrew from it.
- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last week Tehran would start enriching uranium to "any amount we want" on July 7.
- The situation between Iran and the United States remains tense. Last month, Iran shot down a U.S. drone in the Middle East. Trump called off retaliatory airstrikes at the last minute.
