Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country will start enriching uranium to "any amount we want" on July 7, reports the AP.
"Our advice to Europe and the United States is to go back to logic and to the negotiating table. Go back to understanding, to respecting the laws and resolutions of the UN Security Council. Under those conditions, all of us can abide by the nuclear deal."
The big picture: Iran is trying to pressure European countries to find a way around the economic sanctions imposed by the U.S.