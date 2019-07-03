Iran still needs a year before they can enrich enough uranium for nuclear weapons, according to the AP.

The 2015 nuclear deal fell apart after President Trump withdrew the U.S. in 2018 after wanting to impose tougher restrictions. The deal bars Iran from enriching uranium past 3.67% — the amount needed for power plants, but nowhere near the 90% required for nuclear weapons, per the AP.

Worth noting: Iranian officials have previously said they won't develop the weapons, reports the New York Times.

The backdrop: Many European nations still support the deal, and Rouhani previously told them in May that they had 60 days to come up with an alternative that would help relive some of the pressures of the U.S. sanctions.

Go deeper: How Trump and Tehran came to the brink of war