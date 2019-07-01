Iran's foreign minister claims uranium threshold breached

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says his country's stockpile of low enriched uranium has crossed 300 kilograms — the maximum amount it is allowed to hold under the 2015 nuclear deal.
Why it matters: If Zarif's claim to Iranian media is true, this will be the first time Iran has deliberately violated the 2015 deal.
- The breach of the limitations of the low enriched uranium stockpile is the most significant step so far Iran took to retaliate for the U.S. decision to leave the nuclear deal and to the Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign.
- A spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency said UN inspectors are in the process of verifying Iran's low enriched uranium stockpile.
The big picture: The Iranian announcement came as European countries are trying to salvage the deal by finding a mechanism that will facilitate Iranian trade with Europe, give some relief to the Iranian economy and convince Iran to uphold the nuclear deal.
- The spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry said today that the Iranian steps regarding the uranium stockpile are reversible and called European countries to salvage the nuclear deal.