Live updates: Impeachment managers to focus on Trump's role on day of Capitol attack

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

House impeachment managers will wrap up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

What we're hearing: Democrats plan to home in on the role the former president played in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the harm that resulted from the siege, the president's "lack of remorse" and the legal issues that now lay before a divided Senate.

  • "At the end of the day today, I think many of the questions raised by the senators who spoke to the press last night will have been answered thoroughly and their duty to convict will be clear," said a senior aide working with the impeachment managers.
  • "Trials are easy when you have the goods," a second aide said. "We'll be bringing them home today."

Details: The managers have the remaining half of their 16 hours to conclude their case. They are not expected to use all of their allotted time today.

  • Democrats plan to continue to rely heavily on video and audio from Jan. 6, acknowledging it's more powerful for senators and Americans watching at home to see the evidence for themselves.

The big picture: It's still unlikely that Democrats will be able to convince at least 17 Republican senators to vote to convict Trump of inciting the Capitol siege.

  • But by overwhelming them with harrowing images of the danger that nearly consumed them, the managers are committed to making their vote as difficult as possible.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Catch up quick:

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneUrsula PeranoZachary Basu
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 2: House managers air unseen riot footage

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on January 6. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House impeachment managers began presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The big picture: One by one, managers detailed how Trump laid the groundwork for his supporters to believe "the big lie" — that the election would be stolen — for months leading up to the attack. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) called Trump's false claims "the drumbeat being used to inspire, instigate, and ignite them," stressing that the incitement didn't just begin with the president's speech on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Glen JohnsonAlayna Treene
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers pressure Republicans with new evidence

Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic House delegate who represents the Virgin Islands, delivers her impeachment presentation. Photo: Congress.gov via Getty Images

House impeachment managers Wednesday used previously unseen security video, unheard police radio calls and undisclosed facts to try to shock Senate jurors into a conviction in Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Why it matters: We were on the ground with senators throughout the Jan. 6 insurrection. Everyone was isolated from the activity on that day. On Wednesday, the senators sat in their own chamber, audio booming like a movie theater, seeing the danger that nearly engulfed them. A nation of constituents watched along at home.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneGlen Johnson
Feb 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Vivid impeachment case falls on deaf ears

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager. Photo: Congress.gov via Getty Images

The made-through-TV impeachment presentation delivered by House managers presented a gripping narrative for the public but the rambling, legalistic rebuttal Donald Trump's attorneys presented won Tuesday with the pivotal Senate jurors.

Why it matters: The House managers are playing the outside game; they know it's a long shot their prosecution will alter the final result, so they're trying to shift public opinion. Trump's defense is playing an inside game — they're doing just enough to sustain the votes needed to acquit the former president.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow