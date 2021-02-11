Live updates: Impeachment managers to focus on Trump's role on day of Capitol attack

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
House impeachment managers will wrap up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."
What we're hearing: Democrats plan to home in on the role the former president played in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the harm that resulted from the siege, the president's "lack of remorse" and the legal issues that now lay before a divided Senate.
- "At the end of the day today, I think many of the questions raised by the senators who spoke to the press last night will have been answered thoroughly and their duty to convict will be clear," said a senior aide working with the impeachment managers.
- "Trials are easy when you have the goods," a second aide said. "We'll be bringing them home today."
Details: The managers have the remaining half of their 16 hours to conclude their case. They are not expected to use all of their allotted time today.
- Democrats plan to continue to rely heavily on video and audio from Jan. 6, acknowledging it's more powerful for senators and Americans watching at home to see the evidence for themselves.
The big picture: It's still unlikely that Democrats will be able to convince at least 17 Republican senators to vote to convict Trump of inciting the Capitol siege.
- But by overwhelming them with harrowing images of the danger that nearly consumed them, the managers are committed to making their vote as difficult as possible.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Catch up quick:
- Feb. 9, day 1: Senate votes trial is constitutional
- Feb. 10, day 2: House managers air unseen riot footage in opening arguments