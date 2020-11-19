House Republicans call for Democrats to launch election investigation

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Oversight panel Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) Wednesday evening demanding an immediate Congressional investigation into the "integrity of the 2020 election."

Why it matters: President Trump has sought to discredit President-elect Biden's election win and has lost several in a series of lawsuits. Trump's Department of Homeland Security called the election "the most secure in American history."

Trump said Tuesday he fired Christopher Krebs, the head of the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, after he pushed back against false claims that Democrats "rigged" the election.

What they're saying: Jordan, a Judiciary Committee ranking member, and Comer, an Oversight Committee ranking member, wrote that there must be oversight hearings into "troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties."

Representatives for Nadler and Maloney did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The bottom line: Though Trump still has not publicly conceded the election, his path to overturning election results is looking more and more narrow.