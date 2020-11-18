Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump campaign loses yet another legal challenge in Pennsylvania

The president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani (center) has led legal efforts to cast doubt on election results, but few have succeeded. Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty

Philadelphia did not violate the law by restricting poll observers' proximity to ballots, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in a blow to the Trump campaign Tuesday.

Why it matters: This development comes after President Trump's defeat in a string of court battles, which his campaign wielded in several states in attempts to discredit President-elect Biden's election victory.

Driving the news: In one of Trump's last standing legal challenges to election results, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court found nothing wrong in Philadelphia's adherence to caution in the middle of a pandemic.

  • The city's protocols were constructed in "careful consideration of how it could best protect the security and privacy of voters' ballots, as well as safeguard its employees and others who would be present during a pandemic for the pre-canvassing and canvassing process," the Supreme Court wrote in its decision.
  • The court also noted that observers are only directed to observe — and not audit — ballots, throwing out the Trump campaign's arguments that there was no "meaningful observation" of ballot counts.
  • A lower court previously ruled against Trump, and the Supreme Court reinstated this decision.

The bottom line: Though Trump still has not publicly conceded the election, his path to overturning election results is looking more and more narrow.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he fired top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs

Christopher Krebs. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday night that Christopher Krebs, the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, had been fired effective immediately.

Why it matters: Krebs, who is responsible for securing voting technology, has drawn bipartisan praise for his handling of the election and debunking of misinformation. Reuters recently reported he expected to be fired after he pushed back against false claims that Democrats "rigged" the election, a claim that Trump has heavily promoted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chuck Grassley says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Chuck Grassley. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Stringer

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has tested positive for the coronavirus, he tweeted Tuesday.

Why it matters: Grassley is the second oldest member of the Senate at 87 years old, meaning he is at high risk for a severe infection, according to the CDC. The Iowa senator is the third in the line of succession to the presidency as president pro tempore of the Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Cases are peaking now in most of the country — Health care workers at a breaking point — Axios-Ipsos poll: The coronavirus wakeup call.
  2. Economy: Vaccine hopes are powering Wall Street.
  3. Politics: Biden's coronavirus challenge: Reaching Trump voters.
  4. Social media: Cases are spiking, but our attention isn’t.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Moderna's chief medical officer on its blockbuster vaccine news.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

