Trump forms PAC as he refuses to concede election

President Trump. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has created a new political action committee as he refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission.

The big picture: The committee, called "Save America," will receive 60% of donations sent to the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee's joint fundraising effort, according to a Trump campaign website. The federal fundraising apparatus will potentially help the president "retain his hold on the Republican Party even after he leaves office," writes the New York Times, which first reported the story.

  • The entity is known as a leadership PAC, which can receive donations of up to $5,000 annually per donor. But it can collect money from an unlimited number of people, and can also raise funds from other PACs.
  • It will also be used to help other candidates. Politicians usually form such committees "to support candidates for federal and nonfederal offices," according to the FEC website.

What they're saying: Trump planned to establish the PAC whether he won or lost the election, Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh told the Times, “so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud.”

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
16 mins ago - Economy & Business

The business case for child care

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the inextricable link between child care and the economy — and it's pushing businesses to confront the cost of working parents' unpaid side gig.

The big picture: Child care is denting the workforce, preventing a huge swath of Americans from contributing to their firms and to the economy at large. To chip away at the problem, and protect their bottom lines, employers are bulking up child care benefits for workers.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: The best coronavirus news so far — Coronavirus won't disappear, even with a vaccine.
  3. States: When a red state is overwhelmed.
  4. World: Portugal and Hungary the latest European nations to enter partial lockdown.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Axios
2 hours ago - Podcasts

Lyft co-founder John Zimmer on what comes next for the gig economy

Gig economy companies like Lyft and Uber got a huge win in California last week, when voters approved a measure that will let them continue to classify many of their workers as independent contractors instead of employees.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the ballot measure and what comes next, both in California and nationally, with Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer.