Some House Democrats are willing to risk 2020 to impeach Trump

Some House Democrats who lean toward impeaching President Trump are increasingly willing to jeopardize what happens to their party in 2020, and see impeachment as a moral obligation that overrules the politics of it.

Driving the news: That's one of the main takeaways from "Axios on HBO's" interviews with nine Democrats on the key House committees investigating Trump. The other: pro-impeachment Democrats are a minority of the caucus, but their numbers are only going up.