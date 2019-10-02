Stories

House chairmen suggest Pompeo conflict of interest

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 26
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a Sept. 26 press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said in a letter Tuesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "appears to have an obvious conflict of interest" over President Trump's impeachment inquiry. And they warn Pompeo may be in violation of the law if he tries to prevent staff from testifying.

Why it matters: The letter to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan is the latest escalation in a war of words between Pompeo and these House committees investigating alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the House Foreign Affairs Committee earlier Tuesday accusing Democrats of "an attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly" officials from the State Department who have been asked to cooperate in the Trump-Ukraine investigation.
  • Just hours ago, the State Department inspector general requested to meet Wednesday with several Senate and House committees on the issue.

Read the letter to to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan:

