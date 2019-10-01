Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday accusing Democrats of "an attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly" officials from the State Department who have been asked to cooperate in the Trump-Ukraine investigation.

Why it matters: The House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees have scheduled depositions with 5 current and former State Department officials as part of an impeachment inquiry related to President Trump's alleged efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.