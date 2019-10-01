Pompeo was present during Trump's Ukraine call: Reports

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in on President Tump's phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart that led to the whistleblower complaint and ensuing formal impeachment inquiry, the Wall Street Journal first reported Monday. CNN and NBC also report that Pompeo was on the call.

Why it matters: It was not previously reported that Pompeo was present during the call. The reports come as 3 House committees have subpoenaed Pompeo for documents related to investigations on whether Trump jeopardized national security by pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate Biden during the July 25 call.