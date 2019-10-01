Stories

Hillary Clinton gives her take on Pompeo Ukraine report to Colbert

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at Georgetown University September 27
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton didn't hold back on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday on her thoughts on a Wall Street Journal report that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was listening during President Trump’s call with Ukraine's leader.

The big picture: Pompeo's presence during the call that triggered the whistleblower complaint and ensuing formal impeachment inquiry was not previously reported, and the WSJ article was published just before the former secretary of state appeared on the late-night CBS show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton to discuss their new book.

  • But the Obama administration secretary of state didn't take long to give her critique of what she would have done as secretary of state.
"I think if the secretary of state was on the call as is now being reported, he should have been one of the very first people to say, 'Wait a minute, we’ve got to clean this up. You can’t let that stand. But we don’t know what he did."
— Hillary Clinton on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
  • And the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate had a dig at Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as she noted that leaders might use an envoy or special adviser to deliver a message that's carefully thought through, but "from what we’ve seen on television, 'carefully thinking through' is not one of Rudy's strong points."

Go deeper: The new precedent set by White House's release of Ukraine call

Hillary Clinton