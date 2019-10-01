Hillary Clinton didn't hold back on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday on her thoughts on a Wall Street Journal report that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was listening during President Trump’s call with Ukraine's leader.

The big picture: Pompeo's presence during the call that triggered the whistleblower complaint and ensuing formal impeachment inquiry was not previously reported, and the WSJ article was published just before the former secretary of state appeared on the late-night CBS show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton to discuss their new book.