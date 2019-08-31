Hong Kong protesters ignore government ban in 13th weekend of protests

The government's failed attempt to prevent protesters from flooding the streets of Hong Kong Saturday resulted in tens of thousands of people gathering, and an intense clash with the police as fire and water spewed across the city, reports the New York Times.
Why it matters: The ban did little to stop protesters from gathering near central government offices "in the most intense clashes since the demonstrations began in June," and the "worst political crisis since the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997," per the NYT.
- Protesters' frustrations built up over the few days prior as Chinese central government continued to make threats and arrest prominent activists, including Joshua Wong.
- Saturday's protestors organized in defiance of the government, but also to remember the 5-year anniversary of the "Umbrella Movement" — which came about in 2014 when the central Chinese government in Beijing tried to reform Hong Kong's voting process, the NYT notes.
The latest: Masked protestors torched the streets as government helicopters fluttered above the city and riot police detonated pepper spray, tear gas and water cannons. By sundown, the throngs had built a makeshift barrier near a burning road, expelling black smoke overhead.
- American flags waved across the city as some protesters called for the U.S. to intervene, reports Bloomberg. China has accused President Trump of "stoking the protests."
The big picture: Hong Kong officials are not looking to ease up any time soon. The volume of arrests has increased, and the government refuses to compromise on any of the protestors demands. In a statement, Hong Kong's government indicated its resistance to political reform negotiations despite being pressed for a "one person, one vote" system to protect against Beijing's intrusion, per the NYT.
- Protesters are demanding the suspended extradition bill be pulled along with an investigation into police brutality and democratic elections, reports AP.
A look at the protests:
Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images Photo: Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images