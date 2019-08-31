Hong Kong protesters ignore government ban in 13th weekend of protests

The government's failed attempt to prevent protesters from flooding the streets of Hong Kong Saturday resulted in tens of thousands of people gathering, and an intense clash with the police as fire and water spewed across the city, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: The ban did little to stop protesters from gathering near central government offices "in the most intense clashes since the demonstrations began in June," and the "worst political crisis since the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997," per the NYT.