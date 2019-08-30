Hong Kong bans weekend protest as prominent activists face charges

Hong Kong's government refused Friday to grant permission for a major protest march to take place over the weekend while two prominent activists, including Joshua Wong, were also charged for their participation in a June protest, per the AP.

Why it matters: The twin moves, which authorities claim are linked to violence and unrest at earlier demonstrations, indicate that Hong Kong may be taking a "harder line on this summer's protests," according to the AP. The planned march was meant to mark the fifth anniversary of China's decision not to allow fully democratic elections for Hong Kong's leader, though it is still unclear if some protestors may still take to the streets on their own.

