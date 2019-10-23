Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai, whose case prompted Hong Kong's government to introduce a bill that would've exposed Hongkongers to extradition to mainland China, was released from prison Wednesday, the BBC reports. He was released as officials were preparing to formally withdraw the controversial bill, per AP.

Why it matters: The bill triggered months of massive demonstrations in the Chinese territory that morphed into a wider pro-democracy protest movement that's embroiled the U.S. Congress has raised China's ire by pressing ahead with a bill supporting the Hong Kong protesters and the NBA has become involved in a standoff with Chinese officials over the movement.