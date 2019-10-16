China threatens U.S. it will retaliate if Hong Kong bill becomes law

The Chinese government issued a statement on Tuesday threatening the U.S. with retaliatory action if Congress passes legislation that would lead to a mandatory annual review of Hong Kong's special trading status.

Why it matters: The House unanimously passed a bill earlier Tuesday condemning Chinese interference in Hong Kong's affairs and supporting the rights of pro-democracy protestors to demonstrate. The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement warns if the bill is passed into law, it would harm relations between the 2 countries and China would take retaliatory measures.