Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is being detained until an April court hearing after the pro-democracy supporter was charged Thursday with fraud, per his Apple Daily news outlet.

Why it matters: His arrest and denial of bail is another blow for the pro-democracy movement in the former British colony amid concerns about a fresh crackdown on activists.

Pro-democracy campaigners Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to prison Wednesday over last year's massive protests.

Lai became in August the most prominent person to be arrested under the Chinese territory's national security law that gives Beijing more powers over Hong Kong.

Of note: Lai's latest arrest, along with two other senior executives from media company Next Digital, is related to the "illegal use of his company's premises," the BBC notes.

