Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai detained on fraud charge

An activist holds a placard highlighting China's Tiananmen Square massacre as pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong in November. Photo: Isaac Wong/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is being detained until an April court hearing after the pro-democracy supporter was charged Thursday with fraud, per his Apple Daily news outlet.

Why it matters: His arrest and denial of bail is another blow for the pro-democracy movement in the former British colony amid concerns about a fresh crackdown on activists.

Of note: Lai's latest arrest, along with two other senior executives from media company Next Digital, is related to the "illegal use of his company's premises," the BBC notes.

Arrest of Jimmy Lai highlights different kind of shareholder activism

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
23 hours ago - World

Hong Kong activists sentenced to prison over pro-democracy protests

Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam (L) and Joshua Wong (C) board a correctional service van ahead of a sentence hearing at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were handed prison sentences Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorised assembly during last year's massive protests.

The big picture: Wong will serve 13.5 months, Chow 10 months, and Lam seven months, per a statement from activists posted to Wong's Twitter page. The trio were remanded on Nov. 23, and Wong had tweeted about conditions in custody ahead of sentencing.

China's iron curtain descends on Hong Kong

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inhofe loudly sets Trump straight on defense bill

Sen. Jim Inhofe speaks with reporters in the Capitol last month. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senator Jim Inhofe told President Trump today he'll likely fail to get two big wishes in pending defense spending legislation, bellowing into his cellphone: "This is the only chance to get our bill passed," a source who overheard part of their conversation tells Axios.

Why it matters: Republicans are ready to test whether Trump's threats of vetoing the bill, which has passed every year for more than half a century, are empty.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Jonathan Swan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Conspiracy theories blow back on Trump's White House

Sidney Powell. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Trump has rarely met a conspiracy theory he doesn't like, but he and other Republicans now worry the wild tales told by lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood may cost them in Georgia's Senate special elections.

Why it matters: The two are telling Georgians not to vote for Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler because of a bizarre, baseless and potentially self-defeating theory: It's not worth voting because the Chinese Communist Party has rigged the voting machines.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)