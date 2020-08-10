Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has been arrested for "collusion with foreign powers," said Mark Simon, an executive at the tycoon's media firm Next Digital Monday morning local time. His son was also arrested, Lai's newspaper Apple Daily reports.

Why it matters: They were arrested under the national security law imposed by China in late June that gives Beijing more powers over the former British colony, per Bloomberg. Lai is the most prominent person arrested under the law, which prompted the U.S. to sanction Chinese officials, including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, over Beijing's efforts to strip the territory of its autonomy.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.