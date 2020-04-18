1 hour ago - World

Hong Kong democracy activists arrested after warning on autonomy

Former lawmaker and United Democrats party founder Martin Lee (C) leaves the Central District police station in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Isaac Lawrence/AFP via Getty Images

15 prominent Hong Kong activists were arrested Saturday on charges of holding illegal assemblies in August and October related to the massive pro-democracy protests that swept the semi-autonomous Chinese territory last year, per AFP. Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and former lawmaker Martin Lee, 81, were among those arrested.

The big picture: Hours before the arrests, a Chinese government office in the Asian financial hub "declared it is not bound by Hong Kong's constitutional restrictions that bar Chinese government from interfering in local affairs," the Guardian notes. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that the arrests were "deeply concerning," noting "politicized law enforcement is inconsistent with universal values of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly."

Making the most of an imperfect WHO

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The World Health Organization made mistakes in its initial response to COVID-19, but as it comes under criticism, it's important to remember the world still needs the agency.

Why it matters: President Trump's decision this week to withhold money from the agency could damage its efforts to fight the next pandemic and other health threats. For all its problems, the WHO remains the only global institution charged with combating the global threat of infectious disease.

Pentagon extends freeze on U.S. troop movement

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and President Trump hold a White House breifing on the coronavirus on March 18. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The freeze on U.S. troops' international and domestic movement will extend until June 30, Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Matt Donovan told reporters in a Saturday conference call, the Military Times reports.

What's happening: The original travel restrictions, which went into effect on March 16, apply to all Defense Department service members and civilians, as well as their family members. Travel for medical treatment is permitted and service members may take leave in their local areas, the original restrictions state.

China raises coronavirus death toll in Wuhan by 50%

A view of Wuhan. Photo: Getty Images

At least 50% more people died in China's coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan than previously announced, with the death toll jumping from 2,579 to 3,869, official state media admitted Friday, AP reports.

Why it matters: China's numbers have come under fierce criticism. The change shows that Beijing is likely responding to both domestic and international pressure regarding how it evaluates the number of dead in Wuhan.

