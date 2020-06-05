13 mins ago - World

In photos: Thousands gather to honor 31st anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre

Protesters hold candles during a moment of silence in Victoria Park, Hong Kong. Photo: Willie Siau/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Thousands of protesters held vigils and demonstrations in Hong Kong, as well as in Taiwan and Japan, on Thursday in remembrance of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The big picture: The 31st anniversary of the bloody crackdown comes amid China's plans to implement a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that could dramatically constrain Hong Kong's autonomy and provoke fierce backlash from pro-democracy activists, Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Dave Lawler report.

Protesters light candles in Victoria Park. Photo: Willie Siau/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Protesters at Liberty Square in Taipei City, Taiwan on June 4. Photo: Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A vigil in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on June 4. Photo: Miguel Candela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Pillar of Shame cleaned and decorated with flowers. Photo: Belinda Jilao/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Protesters hold candles inscribed with the word "truth" in Victoria Park. Photo: Geovien So/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Protesters in Victoria Park, Hong Kong on June 4. Photo: Tommy Walker/NurPhoto via Getty Images
People climb over a toppled barricade as they attend a vigil in Victoria Park, Hong Kong. Photo: Yan Zhao/AFP via Getty Images
Undercover police arrest protesters at a vigil in Mongkok, Hong Kong on June 4. Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images
Vigil attendees in a church on June 4 in Hong Kong. Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images
Thousands at a vigil in Victoria Park on June 4. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters outside the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Viola Kam/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In photos: People around the world show support for George Floyd

Protesters march in central London in solidarity with U.S. protesters and against racism in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Sky News reports clashes with police overshadowed what had been a largely peaceful demonstration. Photo: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

From Canada to New Zealand, people have turned out in their thousands to rally against racism and show their support this week for U.S. demonstrators protesting the death in police custody of George Floyd — mainly outside American embassies.

Why it matters: The tense situation in the U.S. has brought the discussion of racism and discrimination onto the global stage at a time when most of the world is consumed by the novel coronavirus.

Hong Kong legislature bans insults to Chinese national anthem

Activists holding a candlelit remembrance outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong on June 4, 2020, to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong’s legislature approved a bill Thursday that makes insulting the "March of the Volunteers," the Chinese national anthem, illegal, AP reports.

Why it matters: It did so on the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests, when Chinese troops opened fire on pro-democracy activists in 1989. The death toll has never been released, but estimates vary between hundreds and thousands.

In photos: Mayors and police in solidarity gestures with protesters across U.S.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti with protesters and clergy members downtown Tuesday. 1,000 people rallied outside his home the same day to protest his response to the demonstrations, per the L.A. Times. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD officers kneeled with peaceful protesters in downtown Los Angeles following days of unrest that prompted a curfew to be imposed from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The crowd chanted "Defund the police!" as Garcetti knelt, per the Los Angeles Times.

The big picture: There have been days-long clashes across the U.S. between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody. But police and officials in several cities have taken to kneeling with protesters in recent days. One sheriff even marched alongside demonstrators in Michigan.

