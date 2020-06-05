In photos: Thousands gather to honor 31st anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre

Protesters march in central London in solidarity with U.S. protesters and against racism in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Sky News reports clashes with police overshadowed what had been a largely peaceful demonstration. Photo: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

From Canada to New Zealand, people have turned out in their thousands to rally against racism and show their support this week for U.S. demonstrators protesting the death in police custody of George Floyd — mainly outside American embassies.

Why it matters: The tense situation in the U.S. has brought the discussion of racism and discrimination onto the global stage at a time when most of the world is consumed by the novel coronavirus.