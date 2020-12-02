Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam (L) and Joshua Wong (C) board a correctional service van ahead of a sentence hearing at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were handed prison sentences Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorised assembly during last year's massive protests.
The big picture: Wong will serve 13.5 months, Chow 10 months, and Lam seven months, per a statement posted by fellow activists to his Twitter page. The trio were remanded in custody on Nov. 23, and Wong had tweeted about conditions in jail ahead of sentencing.