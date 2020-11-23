Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Joshua Wong detained with 2 other Hong Kong activists over 2019 protests

Pro-democracy activists (L-R) Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong arrive for their trial Monday at West Kowloon Magistrates Court in Hong Kong on unauthorised assembly charges in relation to protests in 2019. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Joshua Wong and fellow activists Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were remanded in custody Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly during last year's massive protests.

The big picture: They could have faced life sentences under the new national security law, but the charges relate to offenses before Chinese lawmakers passed the bill for the former British colony in June, per the BBC. Wong, who became the face of 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations, expects to be imprisoned for up to five years. He tweeted a message to supporters from detention, ahead of their Dec. 2 sentencing.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to name Antony Blinken as secretary of state

Anthony Blinken, then deputy secretary of state speaks at a 2016 summit 2016 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

President-elect Joe Biden will name as secretary of state his longtime adviser Antony Blinken, who has held diplomatic and national security jobs since the Clinton administration, a Biden adviser confirmed to Axios on Sunday.

Our thought bubble: By nominating Blinken, who has worked closely with Biden over the past two decades, Biden may return more authority to and work to rebuild the ranks and morale inside the diplomatic corps after President Trump moved to diminish its reach and centralize decision making inside the White House.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's Air Force One problem

Boeing model of what the new Air Force One 747s will look like if Biden chooses to keep the current color scheme. Illustration courtesy of Boeing.

One of President Trump's favorite items on display in the Oval Office has been a model of Boeing's Air Force One revamp that swaps Jackie Kennedy's iconic light blue design for Trump's preferred look: a white top and dark blue bottom set off with a red stripe.

What he's saying: "Isn't it beautiful? Now it's actually patriotic," Trump has told visiting foreign leaders and other visitors, according to a person he's shown it to.

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell isn't a member of its legal team

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign said in a Sunday statement that Sidney Powell is neither a member of its legal team nor a lawyer for Trump in his personal capacity.

Why it matters: Powell was a part of the campaign's wild, conspiratorial Thursday press conference and baselessly floated unfounded conspiracy theories that included a claim that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election thanks to "communist money" from the Venezuelan regime.

