Joshua Wong detained with 2 other Hong Kong activists over 2019 protests

Pro-democracy activists (L-R) Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong arrive for their trial Monday at West Kowloon Magistrates Court in Hong Kong on unauthorised assembly charges in relation to protests in 2019. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Joshua Wong and fellow activists Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were remanded in custody Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly during last year's massive protests.
The big picture: They could have faced life sentences under the new national security law, but the charges relate to offenses before Chinese lawmakers passed the bill for the former British colony in June, per the BBC. Wong, who became the face of 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations, expects to be imprisoned for up to five years. He tweeted a message to supporters from detention, ahead of their Dec. 2 sentencing.