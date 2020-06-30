China passes sweeping Hong Kong national security law

Chinese lawmakers passed a sweeping national security law that gives it more powers over Hong Kong, per the New York Times.

Of note: In response, the U.S. has begun to roll back the special trade status that has allowed Hong Kong to flourish as a gateway to the Chinese market.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in as statement Monday night, "The Chinese Communist Party's crackdown on Hong Kong prompted the United States to retool its relationship with the territory.

Pompeo noted that the Chinese government's threats to retaliate over the Trump administration's action with visas being placed on U.S. citizens "exposes once again how Beijing refuses to take responsibility for its own choices."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.