World

China passes sweeping Hong Kong national security law

Pro-democracy activists leave tributes on the first anniversary of a man who fell to his death after hanging a protest banner against the now-withdrawn extradition bill on the scaffolding outside a shopping mall, in Hong Kong on June 15. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese lawmakers passed a sweeping national security law that gives it more powers over Hong Kong, per the New York Times.

Of note: In response, the U.S. has begun to roll back the special trade status that has allowed Hong Kong to flourish as a gateway to the Chinese market.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in as statement Monday night, "The Chinese Communist Party's crackdown on Hong Kong prompted the United States to retool its relationship with the territory.

  • Pompeo noted that the Chinese government's threats to retaliate over the Trump administration's action with visas being placed on U.S. citizens "exposes once again how Beijing refuses to take responsibility for its own choices."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca Falconer
Politics & Policy

Ratcliffe: Russia bounty intel claim still being investigated

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe during his May nomination hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe issued a statement Monday night after leading Republicans and Democrats demanded answers following reports that intel alleged Russian operatives placed bounties on U.S. troops, calling the leaking of sensitive information a "crime."

What they're saying: Ratcliffe said, "We are still investigating the alleged interference referenced in media reporting and we will brief the President and Congressional leaders at the appropriate time. ... Unfortunately, the unauthorized disclosures now jeopardize our ability to find out the full story with respect to these allegations."

Ursula PeranoRebecca Falconer
Health

Kansas becomes latest state to make wearing masks in public mandatory

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Gov. Laura Kelly (D) made Kansas the latest state on Monday to require face masks while in public due to the coronavirus pandemic, per a press release.

Driving the news: The order, effective this Friday, comes as several states are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases following local economies reopening from lockdown. Kelly said in a statement, "This is a simple, proactive step we can take to keep Kansans at work, get our kids back to school, and keep ourselves and our neighbors healthy."

Ursula Perano
Politics & Policy

"It's not a hoax": Dem Sen. Chris Murphy claims to have seen Russian bounty intel

Murphy. Photo: Toni L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted Monday night that he reviewed intel alleging Russian operatives placed bounties on U.S. troops, telling President Trump "it's not a hoax" and that "if [he] continue[s] ignoring the facts, more soldiers and marines are going to die."

Why it matters: House Democrats are set to review the intelligence Tuesday morning, and will specifically be looking into Trump's comments that he was never briefed on the bounties. Trump said Sunday night he was not briefed because officials did not find intelligence on the matter to be credible.

